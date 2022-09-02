New York TikTok Star Shares Her 15 Rules For The Best First Date

Ever gone on a first date and wished there were rules for you to follow? Well, great news, a New York-based content creator has come up with 15 of them!

Eli Rallo, a 24-year-old writer with 550,000 TikTok followers has given the world her top 15 rules for a successful first date. At 24 years old, she knows everything there is to know about the world, so surely these are scientifically factual.

Rallo, who posts under the handle @thejarr, is often posting light-hearted videos offering advice to women on how to navigate the world around them. Did we mention that she’s 24?

These first date rules are detailed, from what to do with your hands (hold a drink, or you’ll look uncomfortable), to what to wear (double denim, because that has never in the world been a red flag… yep, she’s 24).

Rallo states that Thursday is the best day to have your first date because it’s close enough to the weekend to make weekend plans, but not too close because men need time to ‘think about you and fall in love with you’. Friday is, as we all know, the only day people fall in love.

She asserts that a key ingredient for date preparation is listening to Ariana Grande and consuming ‘1.5 glasses’ of anything to get yourself ‘pumped up’. This rule makes us all extremely curious about the time she had two glasses of something first, which was assumedly when she was younger, maybe 23.

Rallo suggests that scheduling your first date at the exact same time as all of your other mates’ first dates is the way to go. You can ‘pre-game together. All of you are going to get ready together, then you are all going to go on a first date and then you are going to come home and regroup. It's really fun.' To some, that sounds fun, to others that sounds like a strategic nightmare to pull off.

Another rule worth mentioning is you should not text them all day before the date because you are not their ‘pen pal’. Also, when it comes to the financial side of things, when the bill is placed on the table, ‘look at it like you’ve never seen it before in your life’ because ‘he should pay for you’. This rule makes her sound 74, not 24, but what is age but a number?

The viral video has been played 1.7 million times and has had mixed responses from her audience, however, most comments are in favour of the 15 rules, one even claiming they are ‘iconic’. It will be easy for anyone to spot the lovers of these rules because they'll be the ones wearing double denim and holding 1.5 drinks.