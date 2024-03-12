New York Studio Apartment With “Absurd” Layout Has Shower In The Kitchen

According to renthop.com, an average 1-bedroom apartment will cost you $US3,300 a month – which is about $4,900 Aussie dollars.

If you want to live in the Big Apple, you sometimes have to make compromises to find a place you can afford.

It might have a really tiny kitchen or even a shared bathroom, or maybe it has a shower next to the front door. Well, that’s exactly the case with one New York studio abode.

Real estate Instagram profile ocr_realty posted a video walking through the bizarre layout, with the shower the first thing you see as you walk through the front door.

This also means that the shower is in the kitchen, not separated by a wall or partition or anything.

Thankfully, the toilet is separate, but it’s very little consolation when you need to shower next to someone frying an egg.

People in the comments were rightly shocked, with one person commenting “The New York rental market should be presented to the Supreme Court for absolute audacity” and another asking, “Having an open shower right next to the fridge and stove, how is this not a fire hazard????”

If this sounds like the perfect place for you, the studio will set you back about $US3,495, but I’m sure it’s already been leased by now – there is always someone desperate for a place in New York.