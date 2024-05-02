New York Met Fan Removed From His Seat After $1 Hot Dog Night Goes Wrong

Security had to remove the fan from his seat during the ninth inning, when rowdy fans were being egged on by the fan to throw hot dogs in his direction.

The fan in questions was clearly a fan of hot dogs, wearing a hot dog hat and a handwritten top that read “Bad day to be a Glizzy”, and an accompanying tally of how many hot dogs and beers he had consumed.

He welcomed the onslaught of hot dogs thrown his way, seen standing up and egging on fans to keep them coming, before he was escorted from his seat by security.

A video caught by one fan in the stadium showed the police walking the fan out of the stadium as other fans chanted, “Let him eat”.

Videos circulated of the incident online, with many labelling the hotdog-loving fan a #locallegend. He thoroughly enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame, and lived to tell the tale on the train back from the game.

One user accompanied a photo of the fan, captioned: “Rode with this legend back to the city, got the whole story. Him and his girlfriend came from westchester to have a good time. Welder, blue collar guy, just wants to drink beers and eat glizzys.”

All had a good time, and the Mets even won 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs.