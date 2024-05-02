The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New York Met Fan Removed From His Seat After $1 Hot Dog Night Goes Wrong

New York Met Fan Removed From His Seat After $1 Hot Dog Night Goes Wrong

A New York Mets fan was removed from his field-level seat during Citi Field Stadium’s $1 hot dog night, after surrounding fans began showering him with spare hot dogs.

Security had to remove the fan from his seat during the ninth inning, when rowdy fans were being egged on by the fan to throw hot dogs in his direction.

The fan in questions was clearly a fan of hot dogs, wearing a hot dog hat and a handwritten top that read “Bad day to be a Glizzy”, and an accompanying tally of how many hot dogs and beers he had consumed.

He welcomed the onslaught of hot dogs thrown his way, seen standing up and egging on fans to keep them coming, before he was escorted from his seat by security.

A video caught by one fan in the stadium showed the police walking the fan out of the stadium as other fans chanted, “Let him eat”.

Videos circulated of the incident online, with many labelling the hotdog-loving fan a #locallegend. He thoroughly enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame, and lived to tell the tale on the train back from the game.

One user accompanied a photo of the fan, captioned: “Rode with this legend back to the city, got the whole story. Him and his girlfriend came from westchester to have a good time. Welder, blue collar guy, just wants to drink beers and eat glizzys.”

All had a good time, and the Mets even won 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs.

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies
NEXT STORY

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

COVID restrictions seem like a distant memory, but it seems the hobbies we all took up to keep ourselves busy in lockdown have stuck.
Statement From The University Of Sydney

Statement From The University Of Sydney

Statement From The University Of Sydney
iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

Apple has said they're working on fixing a glitch that sees some iPhones alarms fail to make any noise.
UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

Two women, known as 'Britain's naughtiest knitters', have made a name for themselves by knitting risque naked figures and displaying them in the window of a village haberdashery and cafe.
Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

While it seems Nando's have been cashless for some time, news of the card-only policy has made its rounds online after a Reddit poster snapped a photo of the sign at one store, sparking debate online.