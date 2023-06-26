New York City Tells Wood-Fired Pizzerias To Cut Down Carbon Emissions By 75%

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has written up new rules that would mean restaurants using wood-fired ovens to cut down on their carbon emissions by 75%.

DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement regarding the proposed rules: “All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighbourhoods with poor air quality.”

“This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

The new rule could also mean that restaurants that have wood-fired ovens that were installed after May 2016 have emission-control devices installed.

Owner of Paulie Gee’s, Paul Giannoni, told the New York Post that he has already spent over $20,000 on an air filter system anticipating the new rules.

He also said that it’s not only the initial cost of installing the device but the maintenance, which is pricey.

“It’s not just the expense of having it installed; it’s the maintenance. I got to pay somebody to do it, to go up there every couple of weeks and hose it down and, you know, do the maintenance.”

On the bright side, neighbours of the pizza joint are much happier. “My neighbours are much happier. I had a guy coming in for years complaining that the smoke was, you know, going right into his apartment, and I haven’t seen him since I got the scrubber installed.”

One anonymous pizza restaurateur was concerned about how these new devices would impact the delicious smoky flavours that cooking with coal and wood-fired ovens gives pizzas.

“If you f—k around with the temperature in the oven, you change the taste. That pipe, that chimney, it’s that size to create the perfect updraft, keeps the temp perfect, it’s an art as much as a science. You take away the char, the thing that makes the pizza taste great; you kill it,” he told the New York Post.

“And for what? You really think that you’re changing the environment with these eight or nine pizza ovens?!” he added.