New York Cabbie Travels to Dublin to Collect Two Pints of Guinness from a 9-year-old IOU

How far would you go to cash in an IOU?

In 2013, New York cab driver John McDonagh gave a lift to Irishman Shane Gaffney, who didn’t have the funds to pay for the trip.

Gaffney, who was only in town on holidays, explained that he owned a bar in Dublin and suggested that he could repay McDonagh in beer.

They calculated the fee of the ride was comparable to the price of two pints of Guinness, and the deal was agreed upon.

The catch was he had to go to Dublin to collect them.

Nine years later, and with no expiration date on the IOU, McDonagh ventured over to the Gaffney and Son pub in Dublin to cash in what was owed to him.

Fortunately, Gaffney and his parents were expecting him and put a banner up to welcome the New York cab driver.

McDonagh wasn’t only in Ireland for the beer; he was touring his one-man play called ‘Off the Meter, On the Record’, which is about his 40 years of being a cab driver.

It goes without saying the play will outline his two great strengths: directions and collecting IOUs, no matter the distance.

