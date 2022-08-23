The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New York Apartment Building Lights Up As Tenants All Watch House Of The Dragon Premiere

New York Apartment Building Lights Up As Tenants All Watch House Of The Dragon Premiere

A viral video showing the outside of a New York apartment building proves just how popular the Game of Thrones prequel premiere was.

The Game of Thrones franchise has finally returned to our screens with the much-anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon.  

  

Many weren’t sure if the hype of the series had died off after the disappointing end of the Game of Thrones series, but a video shared on Twitter has shown that this was not the case.  

  

The now-viral video showed a considerable number of apartment windows in New York light up at the same time, the light coming from their TVs changing almost simultaneously from each other.  

  

The 10-second clip claims the simultaneous light change was due to the tenants watching the House of the Dragon premiere.  

  

  

The Game of Thrones prequel series was so anticipated that the American streaming platform HBO Max crashed during Monday’s premiere.  

  

No other TV series was arguably more popular and influential than Game of Throne during its years, and HBO is hoping that House of the Dragon captures the same magic. 

Nicole Kidman Surprises On The Cover Of Perfect Magazine
NEXT STORY

Nicole Kidman Surprises On The Cover Of Perfect Magazine

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman Surprises On The Cover Of Perfect Magazine

Nicole Kidman Surprises On The Cover Of Perfect Magazine

Nicole Kidman has appeared on the cover of a magazine, and we assume it's purely to show off her perfectly ripped arms.
New Research Shows Gen Z Want To Quit Their Jobs To Become Influencers

New Research Shows Gen Z Want To Quit Their Jobs To Become Influencers

Social media content creation is quickly becoming the go-to career for many, with almost half of Gen Z willing to give it all up to become an influencer.
Sad News For Our Wallets As 7-Eleven Forced To Double Prices Of Their Infamous $1 Coffees

Sad News For Our Wallets As 7-Eleven Forced To Double Prices Of Their Infamous $1 Coffees

$1 coffee from 7-Eleven is a much-loved feature of the convenience chain, but due to rising inflation, the convenience store has doubled the price of their cups of joe. However, there is a way you can score 50c off your cup.
Hungary's Weather Chief Sacked Over Wrong Forecast, Which Caused Political Uproar

Hungary's Weather Chief Sacked Over Wrong Forecast, Which Caused Political Uproar

A mistaken weather forecast on 'St Stephen's Day', which was set to see 40,000 fireworks launched, has cost Hungary's weather chief their job.
Australian Boy, Quaden Bayles, Who Went Viral For His Plea To End Bullying, Cast In New Mad Movie

Australian Boy, Quaden Bayles, Who Went Viral For His Plea To End Bullying, Cast In New Mad Movie

In an exciting turn of events for 11-year-old Quaden Bayles, the young Aussie has caught the attention of Hollywood, resulting in a small role in the Mad Max sequel, Furiosa.