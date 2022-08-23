New York Apartment Building Lights Up As Tenants All Watch House Of The Dragon Premiere

The Game of Thrones franchise has finally returned to our screens with the much-anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon.

Many weren’t sure if the hype of the series had died off after the disappointing end of the Game of Thrones series, but a video shared on Twitter has shown that this was not the case.

The now-viral video showed a considerable number of apartment windows in New York light up at the same time, the light coming from their TVs changing almost simultaneously from each other.

The 10-second clip claims the simultaneous light change was due to the tenants watching the House of the Dragon premiere.

The Game of Thrones prequel series was so anticipated that the American streaming platform HBO Max crashed during Monday’s premiere.

No other TV series was arguably more popular and influential than Game of Throne during its years, and HBO is hoping that House of the Dragon captures the same magic.