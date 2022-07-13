The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Yeezys Compared to Pastries In Brutal Internet Takedown

New Yeezys Compared to Pastries In Brutal Internet Takedown

They’re not for everyone.

Fashion, you either get it, or you don’t. 

 

When Yeezy drop predictors and appreciators @YeezyMafia on Twitter asked the internet what they thought of the new Yeezy 450 Sulfur shoes, the internet responded very quickly. 

 

 

Meaning they were mercilessly mocked and compared to various foodstuffs like dumplings, chewy banana lollies, and even UK pastry chain Greggs got involved.

 

 

’Why do they look like little packets of butter?’ @totesMcGotes87 wondered.

 

‘I’ll have them, but only if they come with the soy and rice vinegar dip,’ said @SkipMcGowan.

 

‘They remind me of those chewy bananas you got in a 10p mix-up back in the day,’ shared @AShepherdWrites

 

With a retail price of $300 and a resale value of $400, it’s not like the Yeezy brand needs to worry so much. Finally, a pair of shoes wealthy bread lovers can wear. 

 

Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia
NEXT STORY

Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

    Supermoon To Light Up The Night Skies Across Australia

    Look up at the sky tonight, people, there’s a supermoon shining bright.
    Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

    Tiger Woods Takes On Greg 'The Shark' Norman Over New Saudi Backed LIV Tour

    Golf legend Tiger Woods has attacked Greg Norman and sided with the decision to uninvite Norman to the 150th British Open celebrations.
    Woman’s Incredible Op Shop Find Hidden In Designer Handbag

    Woman’s Incredible Op Shop Find Hidden In Designer Handbag

    A shopper has stumbled across an incredible find hidden inside a designer bag she bought from an op shop for $10.
    Splendour In The Grass Forced To Ban Unaccompanied Teens, Parents Left Searching For Tickets

    Splendour In The Grass Forced To Ban Unaccompanied Teens, Parents Left Searching For Tickets

    Ticket holders under the age of 18 to Splendour in the Grass have been told they cannot attend the NSW festival unless an adult accompanies them.
    January 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Tweet That Triggered Capitol Riots After ‘Unhinged’ Meeting

    January 6 Committee Focuses On Trump Tweet That Triggered Capitol Riots After ‘Unhinged’ Meeting

    The hearing of the January 6 committee is focusing on a tweet by former U.S. President Donald Trump that triggered the Capital Riots.