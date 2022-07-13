New Yeezys Compared to Pastries In Brutal Internet Takedown

Fashion, you either get it, or you don’t.

When Yeezy drop predictors and appreciators @YeezyMafia on Twitter asked the internet what they thought of the new Yeezy 450 Sulfur shoes, the internet responded very quickly.

Meaning they were mercilessly mocked and compared to various foodstuffs like dumplings, chewy banana lollies, and even UK pastry chain Greggs got involved.

’Why do they look like little packets of butter?’ @totesMcGotes87 wondered.

‘I’ll have them, but only if they come with the soy and rice vinegar dip,’ said @SkipMcGowan.

‘They remind me of those chewy bananas you got in a 10p mix-up back in the day,’ shared @AShepherdWrites

With a retail price of $300 and a resale value of $400, it’s not like the Yeezy brand needs to worry so much. Finally, a pair of shoes wealthy bread lovers can wear.