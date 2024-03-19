New Video Shows Kate Middleton Out And About For The First Time Since Surgery

The Sun and TMZ shared a video of Kate and her husband at the Windsor Farm shop, both dressed casually and carrying shopping bags.

It is the first time Kate has been seen publicly since she had abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace announced Kate would not be partaking in any royal duties until after Easter, but in the last few weeks, rumours have been running wild about her whereabouts.

Speculation was bolstered further after the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of Kate and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

However, within hours major news organisations around the world had pulled the image, citing the image had been digitally edited before being released.

A statement was released by Kate claiming, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing”.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she said.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”