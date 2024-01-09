New Variant Of Covid Sweeps Across Australia

The surge in cases has been linked to a new Omicron subvariant J-N-1, which the World Health Organisation has classified as “a variant of interest” due to its “rapidly increasing spread” globally.

Infectious disease expert Paul Griffin joined The Project to explain that although the latest subvariant is causing surges, it is not an unexpected change.

“We’ve certainly seen J-N-1 take over and become dominant and by some measures, it’s been the second highest peak of activity we’ve seen from COVID other than the first Omicron wave,” Griffin said, adding “this virus has changed many times, this is just yet another change and when the virus changes, our immunity, our protection from vaccination or past infection declines.”

Griffin went on to say that the biggest concern in the face of the new wave is vaccine complacency.

“What we really need to do is get that awareness out there so we get our vaccination rates up,” he explained.

“We know that these vaccinations don’t provide lifelong protection and the virus keeps changing so we need people to update those vaccines accordingly.”