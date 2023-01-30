The Project

New Trend Sees People Wearing Suits With No Shirt And We Are Confused

Is this actually a thing?

Anyone who has taken a peak at a red carpet recently knows that fashion can be a little hard to understand.

Just last week, Kylie Jenner rocked up at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week with a fake lion’s head hanging off her shoulder. 

Presumably, when asked who she was wearing, she said “Mufasa”.

Perhaps, even more bizarrely, a new trend of men wearing suit jackets without shirts underneath has become more popular at these star-studded events.

Actor Matthew Backer recently rocked the look on the red carpet at the premiere of Babylon in Sydney.

And, yes, the man absolutely pulled it off; no one is disputing that. 

However, the big concern here is that it might encourage other men to start doing the same around the office.

Of course, office fashion has evolved, or more accurately, it has devolved in the past two years throughout the pandemic.

With so many of us getting used to working from home, track pants and pyjamas have slowly infiltrated their way into corporate wear.

In fact, some companies have even implemented new, more relaxed dress codes around the office to entice people back into the office with the incentive that they can walk around in a Snuggie, which is a great way of identifying which of your colleagues truly does not care about their job anymore.

It is worth noting that this is part of a wider trend of men dressing more casually at work.

Only a few years ago, the only time a high-flying corporate businessman wouldn’t wear a tie was on a casual Friday, and even then, he’d probably keep one in his office drawer just in case an important client popped over unexpectedly.

And, remember socks? They were the things men would wear over their feet with their shoes.

Well, nowadays, only the real stiffs are still wearing these archaic foot garments.

Back in the day, if a man wasn’t wearing socks around the office, you’d presume he was in such a rush that morning that he simply forgot to put them on.

But, now, if a man isn’t wearing socks, you think he’s pretty cool and presume that he’s heading straight from the office to his yacht.

We’ve lost the tie and even socks, so does that mean that men are going to lose the shirt as well around the office? Hopefully not, because, let’s be honest, the only blokes that can pull off the no-shirt look at work are Bondi Rescue lifeguards.

Not to mention, if not wearing a shirt at work does become normalised, it creates the risk of a very dangerous slippery slope.

If they make a new Magic Mike movie and Channing Tatum turns up on the red carpet only wearing speedos, undoubtedly, the paparazzi will love it, but HR departments around the country will be inundated with work.

