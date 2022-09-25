The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Trend Sees Couple Ask For Money For Mortgage Downpayment As Wedding Gift

New Trend Sees Couple Ask For Money For Mortgage Downpayment As Wedding Gift

Couples heading to the alter are increasingly asking for money as a wedding gift, instead of traditional household items.

While money is often given as a gift to cover the cost of the wedding, couples are using the money more and more to help get into the property market.

The Financial Times reported that Zola, a wedding planning website, said while 75 per cent of its U.S.-based users ask for cash as a wedding gift, the number of housing-related cash fund has doubled since 2019.

Another wedding planning site, The Knot, said money collected by couples to help fund new home purchases or renovations were up 10 per cent, coming second only to collections for honeymoons.

One couple, Alexa Feneque and Silvio Tellez, told The Financial Times they collected nearly US$30,000 as a wedding gift from guests.

“We’re in the midst of house hunting now,” they said.

“We didn’t really have anywhere to put all the stuff that we would have gotten if we would have done a registry.”

New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Erupts
NEXT STORY

New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Erupts

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Erupts

    New Island Emerges After Underwater Volcano Erupts

    If the property market is getting too steep for you, Tonga has just released new land. It isn’t entirely liveable, but it is certainly pretty cool.
    Star Wars Actor James Earl Jones To Retire As Voice Of Darth Vader, But Signs Over Rights To His Voice

    Star Wars Actor James Earl Jones To Retire As Voice Of Darth Vader, But Signs Over Rights To His Voice

    The iconic actor that we’ve all loved and imitated since he first hit the big screen in A New Hope back in 1977, is reportedly stepping down from the role as his voice has changed with age.
    Plane Ends Up In Lake After It Was 'Blown Off Runway' While Attempting To Land

    Plane Ends Up In Lake After It Was 'Blown Off Runway' While Attempting To Land

    A plane attempting to land in France has ended up in a lake after it was blown off the runway by strong winds.
    NSW On Flood Alert, Two Towns Already Cut Off

    NSW On Flood Alert, Two Towns Already Cut Off

    Two NSW towns are likely to be isolated for days as the NSW flood emergency continues.
    Warnings With Peak Thunderstorm Asthma Season Approaching

    Warnings With Peak Thunderstorm Asthma Season Approaching

    Australian asthmatics are on notice to get set for peak thunderstorm asthma season, as the La Niña weather event also puts allergy sufferers at risk.