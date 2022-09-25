New Trend Sees Couple Ask For Money For Mortgage Downpayment As Wedding Gift

While money is often given as a gift to cover the cost of the wedding, couples are using the money more and more to help get into the property market.

The Financial Times reported that Zola, a wedding planning website, said while 75 per cent of its U.S.-based users ask for cash as a wedding gift, the number of housing-related cash fund has doubled since 2019.

Another wedding planning site, The Knot, said money collected by couples to help fund new home purchases or renovations were up 10 per cent, coming second only to collections for honeymoons.

One couple, Alexa Feneque and Silvio Tellez, told The Financial Times they collected nearly US$30,000 as a wedding gift from guests.

“We’re in the midst of house hunting now,” they said.

“We didn’t really have anywhere to put all the stuff that we would have gotten if we would have done a registry.”