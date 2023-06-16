New Trend In China Sees People Eating Tasteless "White People Food"

Social media users in China are attempting to recreate "white people food" in an effort to help separate their work life from their home life.

The new trend shows people sharing recipes of "unenjoyable" food in what they have dubbed a "lunch of suffering".

TikTok user Lee Twodog brought the trend to light for Western viewers, explaining the trend has become extremely popular.

"White people food is supposed to be unenjoyable," Lee says.

"The idea of having bai wren (white people food) fan is only for work days during lunch, so having these tasteless foods helps you to separate work from life.

"The idea is, when you get off work, you go back to eat your normal food, and you feel the life come back."