The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Trend In China Sees People Eating Tasteless "White People Food"

New Trend In China Sees People Eating Tasteless "White People Food"

A new trend has exploded on Chinese social media where users recreate bland "white people food" as their work lunch.

Social media users in China are attempting to recreate "white people food" in an effort to help separate their work life from their home life.

The new trend shows people sharing recipes of "unenjoyable" food in what they have dubbed a "lunch of suffering".

TikTok user Lee Twodog brought the trend to light for Western viewers, explaining the trend has become extremely popular.

@li2dog #meme #food #china #trend #white ♬ Comedia

"White people food is supposed to be unenjoyable," Lee says.

"The idea of having bai wren (white people food) fan is only for work days during lunch, so having these tasteless foods helps you to separate work from life.

"The idea is, when you get off work, you go back to eat your normal food, and you feel the life come back."

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer
NEXT STORY

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

To be fair, dogs are better at following commands.
Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

It is not uncommon to have engaged couples ask for money in lieu of gifts on their big day. But one mum has sparked a debate, asking if it was okay to ask for money instead of presents for her 5-year-old’s birthday.
Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles Reveals Gender Of Fans Unborn Baby At Concert

Harry Styles helped a fan reveal the gender of her unborn baby during a live performance at Wembley Stadium.
Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

Donald Trump Promises Free Food for an Entire Restaurant, Then Changes His Mind

We all have a mate with deep pockets. The kind that is always the first one to suggest the expensive day trip to a winery or a fancy spontaneous dinner where you laugh about how you can’t pronounce the names of the food.
Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino Welcomes New Baby At 83 With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has welcomed baby Roman Pacino with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.