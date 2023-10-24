New Tinder Feature Allows Your Parents To Suggest Potential Matches For You

But fortunately, they are unable to message them.

Even so, whose idea was this? I’m starting to think maybe Tinder may be run by a parent who’s sick of watching their kids struggling to meet good partners.

“For years, singles have asked their friends to help find their next match on Tinder,” Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder says.

“Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you.”

Who wants that? Nobody wants this. We want to suffer silently and complain occasionally about all the good ones being taken and then we want to stay in and eat ice cream about it.

A Tinder Matchmaker session can be started directly from a profile card, or within the app's settings. And your friend or partner or whoever you’ve decided should have some say in your love life doesn’t need to be on Tinder themselves, you can share your unique link with up to 15 friends in 24 hours

After following the link, the 'matchmaker' can either log in to Tinder, or continue as a guest.

They then have 24 hours to browse through the profiles of potential dates, swiping right or left accordingly.

Once the 24 hours are up, Tinder users will be able to review the profiles that their matchmakers liked for them and I suppose, reveal just how good a friend that person really is.