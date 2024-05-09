New ‘The Office’ Series Will Be Set At A Dying Newspaper

Peacock has picked up the untitled new series, which will be set at a dying newspaper in the midwest.

The mockumentary-style show will feature an entirely new cast, including Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) and Sabrina Impacciatore (White Lotus).

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” the series logline reads.

Greg Daniels, who developed the US version of The Office, will be leading the spin-off with Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan For You.

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the original British iteration, will serve as executive producers.