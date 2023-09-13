New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

There's a lot to love about the U.K., like delicious Devonshire tea, pork pies, and pints of ale at the pub.

The U.K. is also a cultural powerhouse, home to iconic literary figures like Shakespeare, Dickens, and Rowling, as well as legendary bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Plus, there is the natural beauty of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - from rolling hills to rocky coasts and quaint little forests.

Also, they were the first place to have those red double-decker buses, which is pretty cool. Sure, there's the odd football hooliganism and alcohol-fueled violence on the streets, but show me a country that doesn't have a bit of that.

The U.K.'s rich blend of history, culture, natural beauty, and warm beer keeps people from all corners of the globe coming back for more.

Well, now America has come out and officially declared their love for Britannia in the U.S. News and World Report.

Data collected from U.S. News' American readers resulted in the U.K. taking out the title of best country, beating out New Zealand in second place and even the United States itself in third, with Australia sneaking in at number four.

According to U.S. news, the results come '…from a perception-based analysis of data collected through a survey of more than 17,000 respondents from 36 nations all over the world…'

Sadly, there are no details as to why they love the U.K. but aren't as keen on their own country. But I assume the grass is always greener, and maybe the U.S. just needs more double-decker buses.