New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

Having a cat, fresh sheets and the smell of meat roasting in the oven are among the top things that help turn your house into a home, according to a new survey.

Moving into a new apartment or house, it can be tough to turn an empty house into what will be your new, cosy home.  

  

A new survey, conducted by UK-based kitchen towel brand Plenty, has revealed a multitude of things that people consider what’s most important in turning your house into more of a home.  

  

The smell of meat roasting in the oven (53 per cent), fresh linen on beds (51 per cent) and a well-stocked fridge (45 per cent) were all voted as the top comforts that people consider most important in turning a house into a home.  

  

Of the 1,500 people surveyed, framed family photos (44 per cent), bacon cooking on the pan (35 per cent), fresh flowers (32 per cent) and scented candles (30 per cent) were all considered a top priority for turning that everyday house into somewhere more homely.  

  

It wasn’t just the interior of the house that was considered important too.  

  

Seeing laundry on the washing line (29 per cent) and the sound of a lawnmower (19 per cent) were found to help people feel more comfortable in their homes.  

  

“We wanted to explore what really makes a house a home, and our research revealed that we really do prefer a relaxed and messy space,” said Leanne McLeod, Brand Manager at Plenty.  

  

“With mess comes irreplaceable memories which fill a house with love, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Every inch of mess has its own story to tell – love is messy!” 

