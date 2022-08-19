The Project

New Survey Reveals The Most Popular Dog Names & Breeds Across Australia

Australians love dogs, and the 2022 Great Australian Dog Survey has proven just how obsessed we are.

The survey conducted by pet food company Scratch has revealed everything from the most popular dog names to how often our pet pooches sleep with us.  

  

Australian dog owners make up around 40 per cent of the population and are happy to spend big on their pets, with 74 per cent of respondents saying they bought their dog for more than $1000.  

  

Dogs are well and truly part of the Aussie family, with two out of three letting their beloved pooches sleep in the room with them.  

  

Of those who sleep in the owner’s room, 73 per cent were allowed on the bed and 56 per cent under the sheets.  

  

Half of the Australian dog owners surveyed said they would take a 5 per cent pay cut to spend more time with their dogs during the week, and many have renegotiated to work from home.  

  

Aussie dog owners are now becoming less interested in having children, with 37 per cent of respondents wanting kids after owning a dog.  

  

The most popular dog breeds were: 1. Cavoodle, 2. Labrador Retriever, 3. Greyhound, 4. Border Collie, 5. Golden Retriever.  

  

The top five dog names were: 1. Luna, 2. Charlie, 3. Bella, 4. Buddy, 5. Ruby.  

  

Scratch co-founder and CEO Mike Halligan told the Smith Coast Register of his desire to follow up on the last Great Aussie Survey conducted back in 2020.  

  

"A lot has changed in society since then, so we wanted to follow up and find out how the lives of Aussie dogs have changed. The results have left us laughing, crying, and scratching our heads," he said. 

