New Survey Reveals The Five ‘Personas’ Travellers Take On When They Get To An Airport

Now let me just point out the obvious right away. If you survey people at an airport who tell you they become different people while at that airport, I question the validity and reliability of said survey.

But this is fun, so let’s continue.

Apparently, the most common is the ‘Airport Ace’, the traveller who is ready for anything and everything. Arrives 10 hours early, packs 25 toothbrushes, checks in the second they’re able to. You know the kind. You want to be with them because you know nothing can go wrong, but my god would you sit down and have a coffee and stop looking at the screen for boarding times.

The rarest and the one I identify with the most, Is ‘Airport Ambler’. These people don’t care about anything. Last to check in, last on the plane, no idea where their passport is or even where their final destination is. You wish you were as stupid and carefree as me and my fellow amblers.

Then there’s the ‘Airport Athlete’, the super competitive traveller who has to get their bag out of the overhead compartment first, first off when the plane lands, first to the carousel, first to be on everyone’s nerves.

Next up is the ‘Airport Adventurer’, predisposed to spending too much time exploring the airport and buying whatever nonsense is on special at duty free. A lone wolf, breaking from the pack on a solo expedition so as not to be distracted by the wonders of the terminal. Like, I dunno, gates and planes.

And then we have the ‘Airport Autopilot’. The go with the flow, nothing bothers me, the ‘plane won’t leave without me’ people. I also strongly align with these people.

So which are you and why can I never travel with you?