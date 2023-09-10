The Project

New Survey Reveals The Best Tips For A Happy Long-Term Relationship

A survey of 2,000 British couples who have been together for a decade or longer has revealed the 25 secrets to a happy relationship.

The survey, conducted by British streaming service ITVX, questioned the participants about what important factors contributed to their successful long-term partnerships. 

Over half of all surveyed couples believe having fun together and admitting when you’re wrong are key, while just over a quarter believe an even split of the housework is important. 

The survey also revealed that long term couples sleep together an average of 7 times a month, with 32 per cent believing regular sex is crucial to the success of their relationship. 

Other important factors included always having each other's backs (50 per cent), compromising (50 per cent) and being able to laugh at one another (42 per cent). 

Less favoured factors were having the same bed time (15 per cent), sharing similar political beliefs (6 per cent) and never using the toilet in front of each other (7 per cent). 

It also showed that 20 per cent of people surveyed admitted to having cheated on their partner and only 48 per cent believed they had found their soulmate. 

