New Survey Reveals Nearly Half Of All Men Think They Can Safely Land A Plane

A survey has revealed that nearly half of all men believe they could safely land a plane in an emergency without any training.

A YouGov poll found that one-third of adult Americans think they can safely land a plane in an emergency, but that figure jumps to nearly half when looking at the male responses.

Veteran pilot and flight instructor MayCay Beeler told The Hill, “It depends. With the guidance of the right air traffic controller, the likelihood of landing safely enough is possible,” Beeler says.

“It may not be pretty, and may result in some damage to the aircraft, but it can be done. But a lot of things have to go right.

“But first, the passenger had to don a headset and locate the mic button in able to talk over the radio with ATC.”

“So being familiar with basic aircraft switches and gauges is key.

"Knowing where things are. Properly reading and monitoring airspeed, attitude, and altitude instrumentation can make the difference between life and death.

“The ability to stay calm and follow instructions from ATC is crucial. Having at-home flight simulator experience is a huge bonus since this provides familiarisation with a cockpit,”

"It’s not rocket science. Assuming the engine is running when the pilot becomes incapacitated and the throttle is set to maintain flight, a properly trimmed airplane will fly itself. It is inherently stable. It wants to fly."

Beeler stressed that although turning the plane is as easy as moving the stick left or right, landing the plane requires much more knowledge that commercial pilots practice hundreds of times to get right.

This includes knowing how and when to deploy the flaps and landing gear as well as the speed on approach to the runway and how to set it down safely.

Nathan Lyon Reaches Test 500 Wickets In Australia's Huge 360-Run Win Over Pakistan
The Aussies smashed Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth, and the most tense moment of the Test had nothing to do with the game.
Australia Has Recorded Its Deadliest 12 Months On The Roads Since 2018

School holidays start in earnest this week, which means families will be crossing the country to be with loved ones at Christmas. So, is enough being done to keep us safe on our roads?
Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

The 'Holy Grail' Of Aussie Number Plates Set To Fetch Over $10 Million At Auction

One of the most rare and sought after number plates is up for grabs for the first time in over a hundred years, with bidding already over $10 million after just 72 hours.
Mum Bans Children From Watching Peppa Pig Because Of Its "Poor Values"

A mum in the UK has faced backlash after explaining she doesn't let her kids watch Peppa Pig due to its "underlying poor values", claiming Peppa is rude, her mother is unintelligent, and her father is useless.