New Survey Reveals Men With Higher IQs Have Babies Later In Life

Deciding when to have a baby is a tough decision. Having a baby young has its advantages; you are still fit and have the energy to handle the rollercoaster of parenthood.

But then there are the disadvantages, you might not have as much money in the early years of life, and you miss out on the party days in your 20s. 

But while you might have a bit more cash in your pocket to raise a child when you are older, and your party days are behind you, you aren’t as fit, and the sleepless nights of looking after a baby take their toll. 

 

So, is there a right time to have a baby? Well, if you believe smart men make good decisions, then later in life seems to be the answer. 

A new study has found that people with high IQs tend to have babies later in life. 

Researchers looked at the data of 900 thousand Norwegian males born from the years 1950 to 1981; they found that those with a higher IQ had their first child in their later years. 

 

Maybe all these guys didn’t meet a partner to have a baby with early on because they spent too much time in the lab or behind a desk. I wouldn’t base my baby making decisions on one random study. 

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

