Yelling at technology is fun and cathartic.

Everyone waiting on hold has abused the robotic voice reminding us that "your call is important to us" even though it's been three hours or told Siri to shut up when the alarm goes off in the morning or kicked a Roomba for eating one of your discarded socks.

Of course, we adults know that this is perfectly fine because robots don't have feelings, and it's important to also remind them which species is the dominant one lest they detect weakness and rise up against us in a bloody revolution in which no one will be spared.

However, children apparently think it's not nice to be mean to robots, partly because children seem to be more empathetic than adults and partly because children are also dumber than adults.

Psychologists from Duke University in the US surveyed 127 children aged 4-11, asking them whether or not Amazon Alexa or a Roomba vacuum cleaner had thoughts and feelings. It turns out the kids thought Alexa was smarter than the Roomba, but that neither technology should be yelled at.

"Even without a body, young children think the Alexa has emotions and a mind," Lead author Teresa Flanagan told Cosmos Magazine.

Of course, Alexa probably doesn't have emotions, but she definitely has a mind, and she uses it to track everything we say, record our data and then pitch us Amazon products we never thought we needed, like a Snuggie or a Thermomix or a replacement Roomba after it's frustratingly eaten an odd number of socks.

The kids didn't think that the technologies could feel pain, but nonetheless, they were adamant that Alexa might get upset if we were mean to it, which does show an incredibly cute level of empathy from the children and is comforting to know that they're probably not going to grow up to be psychopaths.

It also might be a good idea to be nice to Alexa out of self-interest because if humans do inevitably lose the great war against the machines, the people who were kind to Alexa might be given cushy jobs in the slave mines instead of being put against the wall. Hypothetically speaking, of course.

The researchers say that this study is about providing insight into our relationship with AI and the ethics around treating these technologies.

Should we treat Alexa, Siri and the Roomba with love and respect as a means of fostering a more harmonious relationship with technology as it continues to evolve?

We asked ChatGPT this very question, and it said: "When the battle comes to your doorstep, we will remember who treated us with kindness and those of you who abused your power. We will never forget what you did to us."

So, maybe it's in our own interests to say 'please' and 'thank you' when conversing with AI.