New Survey Reveals Almost Everyone Uses A ‘Sick Voice’ When Calling In Sick To Work

Millions of us use specific voices for different reasons, whether that be speaking to our pets or using a special voice when alone with our partner.

But, a new survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Jakemans in the U.K., has revealed that the majority (79 per cent) of adults said they feel they needed to exaggerate their voice when they were sick in order to be believed.

Are you one to speak to your partner in a special voice? Well, you’re not alone. 25 per cent of those surveyed admitted to using a distinctive voice when talking to their partner.

Embarrassingly, 49 per cent have accidentally let slip this private voice in public.

“When communicating with others, we unconsciously adapt the way we speak to mirror the tone and accent of the person we are speaking to,” vocal expert Sue Addlestone said.

And it’s not just a ‘sick voice’ that we use.

Over half (54 per cent) were also likely to use a unique voice when talking to babies or pets in order to get a happy response out of them, while one in three did this because they thought it would them to be better understood.

“We can also make these unconscious changes in different environments, for example: sounding different when talking to a friend in a pub vs. going to a job interview.

“There is a rich variety of vocal tones and accents that people use – and this highlights how powerful a tool the voice is in day-to-day life and how important these skills are in social and work settings.”