New Supersonic Plane In The Works To Get You From Melbourne To Los Angeles In 8.5 Hours.

American aviation company ‘Boom’ has a new aircraft in the works that will have the ability to fly from Melbourne to Los Angeles in just 8.5 hours, shaving off over 5 hours of travel time.

That’s an incredibly specific route, I hear you say. Why, yes it is, that’s because it’s from the view of me, the protagonist. Look, you’re lucky I haven’t included how long it’ll take me to get from my house to the airport. 

 

The American aviation company ‘Boom’ says the plane could be ready sooner than we think. Unless we think it’ll be ready in a few years, in which case it’ll take longer than we think because it’s gonna take about 6 years. 

 

And while no Australian airlines have purchased any of the planes, airlines that fly to Australia have, according to news.com.au. 

United Airlines and Japan Airlines have both placed orders for the crafts, with American Airlines placing an order for 20 planes with the option of another 40. 

“Global airlines have been very receptive to Overture, given the advantage of supersonic on transoceanic flights,” Boom told news.com.au. 

 

“Construction on our final assembly line, called the Overture Superfactory, is well underway and anticipated to be complete next year.”

It seems that Boom’s new plane, the Overture, is set to slide into the shoes of Concorde, which was decommissioned over 20 years ago after nearly three decades of service. The Overture, however, aims to be far less exclusive. 

 

Overture is also designed to run off sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carry between 64 and 80 passengers. The aircraft will fly at a whopping speed of Mach 1.7. For those of you unfamiliar with Mach speeds, 1.7 is just a bit quicker than Mach 1.6. 

 

Exciting times we live in. Or at least we will be living in six years from now. 

 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Boom Supersonic (@boomsupersonic)

