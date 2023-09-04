New Study Suggests 'Manly' Men Won't Buy Electric Cars Because They're Not 'Macho' Enough

Electric cars are touted as the future of transport, as they are meant to improve the driver experience, be cheaper to run and be better for the environment.

But, a study conducted by Dr. Parent of the University of Texas (UT) has discovered that men who prioritise acting "like a real man" are more likely to express their disdain against electric vehicles (EVs).

The Study published in the Psychology of Men & Masculinities looked at masculinity contingency and how that influences consumer behaviours and lifestyles.

Masculine contingency refers to the degree which a person bases their self-worth on cultural standards of masculinity. This could be based on toughness, status and anti-femininity.

According to Dr Parent, the reason EVs are seen as less manly is because they're very silent and seen as less powerful. 40% of the 400 male participants ranked EVs as the worst car.

"The prior literature has suggested that, overall, EVs may be appealing to men in terms of their fast acceleration and appeal as a technological innovation," Dr Parent wrote.

"Consumer good purchase decisions are made, to a degree, with consideration toward how those purchases reflect personal identities.

"Among men, endorsement of masculinity contingency was linked to a lowered preference for EVs."

Dr Parent, however, acknowledged that this Study is limited and explained that there is no data to show a direct causal link between masculinity and attitudes towards EVs.

"It is likely that many men are susceptible to masculinity threats without being consciously aware of it, and as such, experimental research in the precarious masculinity paradigm on the topic of consumer research would be valuable," he stated.

"In sum, this study demonstrates a link between masculinity contingency and EV-related attitudes and purchase intentions, contributing to work on masculinities and consumer choices."