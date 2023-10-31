The Project

New Study Suggests Getting Angry Can Help You Achieve Your Goals

New research published by the American Psychological Association suggests that anger is a powerful motivator for people aiming to achieve challenging goals.

Sometimes, it feels like anger is the most dominant emotion in the modern world. People tend to get angry about everything these days, whether it’s the high price of groceries, the latest, terrible Marvel film, the latest terrible DC film, or simply too many ads on TV. People love to jump on X or Facebook and have a big old rant and rave. 

According to the study from Texas A&M University, all this anger could be harnessed for more productive pursuits, enabling you to achieve your goals. 

A sample of 233 students was shown images that would provoke an emotion: anger, sadness, desire, etc. They were then tasked with solving difficult anagrams within 20 minutes. The study found that the students who were shown images that made them angry solved 39 per cent more anagrams. 

The result was surprising, as the leader of the study, Professor Heather Lench from Texas A&M University, stated: “People often believe that a state of happiness is ideal, and the majority of people consider the pursuit of happiness a major life goal.” 

“The view that positive emotion is ideal for mental health and well-being has been prominent in lay and psychological accounts of emotion, but previous research suggests that a mix of emotions, including negative emotions like anger, result in the best outcomes.”

So, get furious and achieve all your dreams, but then calm down eventually; you don’t want to have a heart attack. 

