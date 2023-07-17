The Project

New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

Good news for worriers, those worries might just be improving your overall wellbeing, according to recent studies.

For years, thanks to psychoanalysts, Freud and Jung and those inspired by their findings, people have regarded neuroticism as the most negative of the big five personality character traits. This is compared to openness to experience, agreeableness, conscientiousness and extroversion.

Neuroticism was something to fix, not something that was seen to benefit the person.

But new research suggests that those with higher neuroticism might be more creative.

Dr Adam Perkins from London’s Kings College describes the brain of someone with high anxiety as such “You’ve got a sort of cinema screen inside your head, where you are playing different possibilities, which allows you to turn things over in your mind.”

His hypothesis is speculative, but additional studies from the University of Manchester examining the personalities of amateur and professional comedians found higher levels of neuroticism in the professionals than the amateurs and the average population.

And if you pair your neurosis with conscientiousness, your overall health may benefit too. Recent studies have shown that conscientious neurotics exercise more, refrain from vices such as smoking and drinking and keep tabs on any changes to their body.

So keep worrying worries and in the mangled words of Bobby McFerrin “Don’t Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.

