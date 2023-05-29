New Study Shows That Napping Is Beneficial For Memory Processing In Early Childhood

The research published in Child Development discovered that the combination of napping and overnight sleep improves the retrieval of emotional memories compared to only sleeping overnight.

“We were led to this question from two directions. First, our work on naps in children showed us that naps at this age (preschool age, 3-5 yrs) benefit learning,” study author and professor of psychology and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts, Rebecca Spencer, told PsyPost.

“Second, our work in adults has shown us that sleep is really important for emotional memory processing. So this led us to consider whether the naps in children benefit emotional processing.”

The children that participated in the study were all aged between 33 to 67 months old. They all participated in two testing conditions. They were then presented with a simple memory task where they would have to select a familiar face from a pair. The pair included one familiar face and one “distractor face” of the same gender.

The researchers then recorded the children’s facial recognition 30 minutes after the nap or wake period and then 24 hours later.

The first testing condition was called nap promotion. This meant the child would have a midday nap without interference.

The second testing condition was called wake promotion. This meant the child would be encouraged to stay awake when they would normally be having a nap.

The study found that children that had a nap without interference had immediate and next-day benefits to their emotional memory performance.

They also found that no-interference napping consistently improved memory accuracy over a 24-hour period.

The children that were encouraged to stay up had mixed results depending on the emotion of the faces presented in the memory task.

“This study shows us that naps are important at this age,” Spencer told PsyPost.

“They support memory and emotional processing and these functions can’t be made up for by overnight sleep – most kids need both naps and overnight sleep and when we withhold these, their memory and emotional reactivity can be compromised.”