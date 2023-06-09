New Study Shows Alcohol Increases The Risk Of 60 Diseases, Including 33 That Had Not Been Previously Associated With Drinking

Oxford University researchers analysed data from half a million men living in China.

The study published in Nature Medicine found that not only does drinking alcohol increase the risk of liver cirrhosis, but also raises the risk of gout and cataracts.

The researchers said that the results show that drinking alcohol is linked to a “much wider range of diseases” than previously thought.

They found that fractures, lung cancers and circulatory diseases were some health issues linked to drinking alcohol that hadn’t been previously.

The study found that drinking patterns like drinking daily, binging or drinking outside mealtimes increased the risk of certain diseases, such as liver cirrhosis.

The study also found that with every four drinks per day was linked with a 14 per cent higher risk of having an alcohol-related disease. This was also linked with an increased risk of liver cirrhosis and gout.

Although Australian guidelines recommend that a healthy adult should drink a maximum of 10 standard drinks a week to cut the lifetime risk of harm from alcohol-related disease or injury, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that no amount of alcohol is safe.

Study author, Pek Kei Im, said, “Alcohol consumption is adversely related to a much wider range of diseases than has previously been established, and our findings show these associations are likely to be causal.”

Associate professor at Oxford Population Health and senior study author, Iona Millwood, said, “It is becoming clear that the harmful use of alcohol is one of the most important risk factors for poor health, both in China and globally.”

This study comes as Australia is set to roll out new warnings on alcoholic beverages. From August 2023, alcoholic beverages will have warnings about the harms of drinking alcohol while pregnant. However, this is the only risk it will mention.

This comes after Ireland recently signed legislation to introduce alcohol warning labels to warn about the risks of liver disease and fatal cancers from drinking alcohol, which will be rolled out in 2026. There are calls for Australia to follow.