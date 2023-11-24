New Study Shows Adding Popcorn To Daily Diet Could Lower Risk Of Dementia

Researchers from Rush University in Chicago analysed over 3,000 participants over six years, monitoring their whole grain intake and cognitive function.

Participants would also complete questionnaires, as well as cognitive and memory tests, every three years to monitor their memory decline.

The study, recently published in Neurology, found the observed effect was only prevalent in black participants and did not see a similar trend in white participants.

The researchers found that black participants also typically consumed more whole grains than white participants, as well as less refined grains and animal foods.

The story did not prove that consumption of whole grains slowed memory decline but did show an association.