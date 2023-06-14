The Project

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

The magical number of 10,000 steps a day is not evidence-based.

The goal of 10,000 steps was actually created by Japanese company Yamasa, when they released a step counter called 'Manpo-meter', which translates to '10,000 steps meter'. They released the device just before the 1964 Olympics.

New research has shown that the sweet spot for step counts varies depending on your age.

The study posted in Lancet Public Health looked at data from 15 daily step-count studies spanning 47,471 adults of varying age groups.

For men and women under the age of 60, walking between 8,000 and 10,000 steps a day was found to reduce the risks of dying prematurely. For those aged over 70, the step count was a bit lower. Aiming between 6000 and 8000 steps a day reduces the risk of mortality. They also found that the speed of your walking does not greatly affect the health benefits of walking.

The studies also showed that not only did walking reduce mortality risks, but it also substantially lowered the risks of other conditions.

Senior science adviser in the Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Janet Fulton, said the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, depression, and some types of cancer was reduced by aiming for at least 8000 steps a day.

Fulton spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald and said that most smartphones have movement trackers that are fairly accurate. So you don't need to go out and buy a fitness tracker.

