The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Study Reveals The Best Aussie Cities To Be in When Zombie Apocalypse Hits

New Study Reveals The Best Aussie Cities To Be in When Zombie Apocalypse Hits

Have you ever imagined what living through a zombie apocalypse would be like? Well, a new study has revealed just how each big Australian city would fare.

Each Aussie city and territory has been ranked on how resistant it would be to a zombie apocalypse.

The study, conducted by Rentola, ranked each city based on five categories (Vulnerability, Hideouts, Supplies, Safety, Mobility), giving each city a score out of 10, with 10 being the best.

Good news for those in Brisbane, according to the data collected by Rentola, Brisvegas came out on top of the rankings with an index score of 7.2.

Although it didn’t rank first in any category, the city was constantly ranked in the middle, therefore, received the average best index.

Sydney (7.0) came in second behind Brissy, with Melbourne (6.1) rounding out the top three.

Sydney recorded perfect 10s in the supplies and mobility categories but fell short in safety, recording a lowly 1.32.

Melbourne was let down by vulnerability and safety, scoring the worst of any other city.

Those living in Hobart may want to consider relocating after coming in last with an index rating of 3.9, scoring below average in three of the five categories.

Although the Tasmanian city ranks well in the mortality and population density category, Rentola’s study found that Hobart would be vulnerable to the zombie apocalypse as it would lack supplies, hiding places and mobility.

See the full rankings here:

Melbourne Is Australia’s Most Liveable City And Ranked Third Overall Globally
NEXT STORY

Melbourne Is Australia’s Most Liveable City And Ranked Third Overall Globally

Advertisement

Related Articles

Melbourne Is Australia’s Most Liveable City And Ranked Third Overall Globally

Melbourne Is Australia’s Most Liveable City And Ranked Third Overall Globally

The Economist has released its latest list of the world’s most liveable cities, and while plenty of Australian cities made the cut, Melbourne came out on top.
New List Reveals The Things We All Do That Are So Boring... But We All Do Regardless

New List Reveals The Things We All Do That Are So Boring... But We All Do Regardless

Poor back right never gets a look in.
Queensland MP Begs Taylor Swift To Add Brisbane To Her ‘Eras’ Tour

Queensland MP Begs Taylor Swift To Add Brisbane To Her ‘Eras’ Tour

Queensland MP Andrew Wallace joins the thousands of Taylor Swift fans in begging the megastar to not miss the sunshine state on her Eras tour.
Harry Styles Stalls Concert For A Pregnant Fan Who Needed To Wee

Harry Styles Stalls Concert For A Pregnant Fan Who Needed To Wee

Harry Styles has paused his recent ‘Love On Tour’ concert, allowing a pregnant fan to wee.
Study Finds That Eating Chilli And Chocolate On A Flight Will Help Reduce Jet Lag

Study Finds That Eating Chilli And Chocolate On A Flight Will Help Reduce Jet Lag

New research has found that if you want to reduce the effects of jet lag, then all you need to do is eat chilli and chocolate.