New Study Reveals The Best Aussie Cities To Be in When Zombie Apocalypse Hits

Each Aussie city and territory has been ranked on how resistant it would be to a zombie apocalypse.

The study, conducted by Rentola, ranked each city based on five categories (Vulnerability, Hideouts, Supplies, Safety, Mobility), giving each city a score out of 10, with 10 being the best.

Good news for those in Brisbane, according to the data collected by Rentola, Brisvegas came out on top of the rankings with an index score of 7.2.

Although it didn’t rank first in any category, the city was constantly ranked in the middle, therefore, received the average best index.

Sydney (7.0) came in second behind Brissy, with Melbourne (6.1) rounding out the top three.

Sydney recorded perfect 10s in the supplies and mobility categories but fell short in safety, recording a lowly 1.32.

Melbourne was let down by vulnerability and safety, scoring the worst of any other city.

Those living in Hobart may want to consider relocating after coming in last with an index rating of 3.9, scoring below average in three of the five categories.

Although the Tasmanian city ranks well in the mortality and population density category, Rentola’s study found that Hobart would be vulnerable to the zombie apocalypse as it would lack supplies, hiding places and mobility.

See the full rankings here: