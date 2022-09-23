New Study Reveals Kale Makes Some Unborn Babies Pull A Crying Expression In The Womb

Previous studies have found that food preferences may begin before birth and are likely influenced by our mother's diet, but the new research is the first to look at the response of unborn babies to different flavours.

“[Previously researchers] just looked at what happens after birth in terms of what do [offspring] prefer, but actually seeing facial expressions of the foetus when they are getting hit by the bitter or by the non-bitter taste, that is something which is completely new,” said Prof Nadja Reissland, from Durham University, co-author of the research.

The research, released in the Psychological Science journal, noted that aromas from the mother’s diet were present in the amniotic fluid, nd taste buds can detect chemicals from 14 weeks, and odour can be sensed from 24 weeks.

The data was taken from 70 pregnant women aged 18 to 14 in the north of England, who were split into two groups.

One group was asked to take a capsule of powdered kale 20 minutes before an ultrasound scan, and the others were given powdered carrots.

The data was then compared to scans from 30 women who were not given any capsules.