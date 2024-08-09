The Project

New Study Reveals Cats Grieve Their Friends

A new study has discovered that cats are not just aloof but they actually grieve their friends, even their canine companions.

The study conducted at Oakland University found that some cats went off their food, some yowled more and some sought attention.

Other cats would sleep more and play less.

Oakland University Professor Jennifer Yonk told The Times: “Unlike dogs, we tend to think that cats are aloof and not social.”

Yonk added that we often mischaracterise cats, but when feral, cats tend to produce colonies and forming dominance hierarchies. Naturally, they would miss their fellow colony cats.

The study published in the journal Applied Animal Behavioural Science looked at 412 cat owners in which one of their cats’ companion pets had recently died.

Two thirds of cases, the deceased pet was another cat, while the rest were dogs.

“If we’re grieving we tend to sleep more, eat less and definitely feel less playful,” Yonk said, adding that this is what she saw in the cats.

“And so the changes did seem to mimic what we think would be grief, based on our own experience.”

