New Study Reveals Aussies Lack Basic Survival Skills

Research conducted by hiking app AllTrails found that only one in three Aussies know what to do when they get lost, while two in three reconsider walking trails due to safety concerns.

The data obtained by The Guardian found that only 38 per cent of Australians felt confident with basic first aid, while only 6 per cent felt like they knew what to do if bitten by a spider or a snake.

Another 43 per cent felt they needed to be more confident to encounter a dangerous animal.

Pitt Grewe, head of public land partnerships with AllTrails, told The Guardian that he found it surprising that most Aussies do not know how to deal with these possible events, as the country has a reputation for loving the outdoors and adventures.

Chair of Walking South Australia Rod Quintrell, told The Guardian that confidence is key when it comes to hiking.

“And how do we build confidence? With a little bit of planning.”

“People should respect the outdoors but shouldn’t necessarily be scared.

“They should also endeavour to know themselves and their fitness and their ability.”

Quintrell said that most hikers overestimate their abilities and underestimate the trail. Planning is imperative if you want to hike safely.

Hikers should ensure they have the correct clothing and footwear and enough water to get them through the hike. People should also research the trail’s terrain, assess the weather and ensure they know the wildlife of the region before embarking on a trek.

Grewe suggested bringing more water than you think you need, always having a basic first and kit and snacks.

When it comes to snake encounters, the majority of snake bites occur because of an attempt to handle them. Snakes generally will leave you alone. And to avoid spider bites, don’t put your hands where you can’t see them.

Pre-downloading maps and having a satellite communicator can help you when in remote areas with poor mobile service.

And always tell someone when, where and how long you will be hiking for.