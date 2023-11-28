New Study Reveals 90s Babies Have The Worst Mental Health

The study by the University of Sydney tracked the changes in mental health of 27,572 Australians from 2001 to 2020.

In the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers looked at the nationally representative household, income and labour dynamics in the survey.

They also assessed how the mental health of those born in each decade from the 1940s to the 1990s changed and then compared it to the mental health of each birth cohort at the same age. For example, the mental health of an individual born in 1940 at age 30 was compared to the mental health of someone born in 1990 at age 30.

Researchers discovered that, unlike older generations, those born in the 90s did not experience their mental health improving as they got older.

Lead author of the Study, Dr Richard Morris, told The Guardian that mental health over a person’s lifespan was thought to be U-shaped: good while in school, declining towards middle age, then recovering.

Previous research that compares generations has found that someone in their 50s tends to be happier than those in their 30s.

However, they were unable to ascertain whether this was due to a difference in age or because of their birth cohort as a whole.

“This is the first time we’ve really been able to locate it as a birth cohort difference.”

“The mental health of younger generations of people born in the 1990s – and to some extent, the 1980s – is worse age-for-age compared to older generations, and they’re not showing that upswing that we typically see in those older generations.”

Researchers believe that this may mark a trend for declining mental health for those born after 2000, with some experts fearing this means there is a global youth mental health crisis.

Professor Patrick McGorry, professor of youth mental health at the University of Melbourne, told The Guardian that something has gone “very, very seriously wrong with our society” in the way we look after younger generations.

“It’s not just the standard risk factors for mental illness that are at work here. It’s something new.”

McGorry highlighted that the younger generation’s future seems much more precarious due to climate change, social media, “rampant wealth transfer from young people to older people”, and lack of public education.

If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.