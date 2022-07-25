The Project

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Are you someone who loves working from home? Well, you might want to consider going back into the office.

Many claim that the best thing to come out of lockdowns was how common working from home has now become. 

 

When you think about it, rolling out of bed and straight to your desk sounds a whole lot better than getting ready and having to make your own way to work on-site. 

 

You can stay in your pj’s, not have to worry about getting your hair ready and when the day is done, you’re already home. 

 

So why would anyone want to go back to the office? 

 

Well, new research from La Trobe University has found that working from home can actually have a negative impact on your physical health. 

 

The study found that working from home increases the likelihood of weight gain, exhaustion, burnout and musculoskeletal pain. 

 

While the study did find some positives to working from home, La Trobe University Associate Professor Jodi Oakman found that for most people, working from home disrupted healthy routines. 

 

“They weren’t able to do all their normal exercise … and people were working long hours trying to juggle lots of things,” Oakman said in an interview on 3AW. 

 

Oakman said that employees need more support from the managers and workplaces and believes a “hybrid” model of home and office work likely to stay beyond the pandemic. 

 

 “There’s still some gaps in what employers have available to them in terms of guidelines and what they need to do,” she told the Herald Sun. 

 

“The negatives don’t have to be negative. 

 

“Organisations can really take on board what they’ve learned over the last couple of years. 

 

“How clear you are about what they need to do is really important for employees’ stress levels. 

 

“Monitor their workload, be cognisant that you’re not giving them too much, nor insufficient ... and make sure that deadlines are reasonable. 

 

“(Managers and supervisors) can really have a strong influence on how well those employees cope.” 

EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years
EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

