New Study Looking At The Effects Of Cannabis On The Brain Is Looking For Participants, And You Could Be Paid For It

King's College London has begun the largest-ever independent study into cannabis use, and you could be paid just for participating. 

The $4.3 million study, conducted by King's College London, is looking for 6,000 participants to be a part of their groundbreaking research and will be paying them to take part.   

   

The college is looking for people aged 18 to 45 who either currently use cannabis, have used it less than three times or have never tried it before.   

   

Researchers aim to gain a greater understanding of the drug, which is estimated to be used by more than 200 million people across the world.   

   

Cannabis and psychosis researcher and study lead, Dr Di Forti, said more research is needed about how the drug interacts with the brain, according to the BBC.   

   

"Cannabis is consumed daily by many recreationally but also for medicinal reasons," she said.   

   

"But in the UK, the prescription of medicinal cannabis remains rare.   

   

"Our study aims to provide data and tools that can make physicians in the UK and across the world more confident, where appropriate, in prescribing cannabis safely."   

   

Researchers are looking for participants to take part in a 40-minute survey that aims to see how anxiety, mood, and changes in the way we think and feel influence the use of cannabis.   

   

Anyone who completes the survey will be entered into a draw to win a £100 (AU$175) Amazon gift voucher.   

  

Researchers will then select a group of participants from the survey to conduct further research, where participants will be paid a further £50 (AU$85).  

   

Is this a study that you'd like to see happen in Australia?  

