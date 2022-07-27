New Study Hints The Mysterious Loch Ness Monster May Have Actually Been A Freshwater Dinosaur

The fossils of plesiosaurs — long-necked marine reptiles that lived during the Cretaceous age — were found in Morocco.

Researchers from the universities of Bath, Portsmouth and Hassan II studied the fossils, which included bones and teeth from three-meter long adults and an arm bone from a 1.5 meter long baby.

Plesiosaurs were first discovered in 1823, and their features inspired the look of the Loch Ness Monster that we know today.

But at the time, plesiosaurs were thought to be marine animals, and would not have been found in the freshwaters of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

The latest discovery of plesiosaur fossils “hints” they did live and feed in freshwater, according to the University of Bath.

"It's scrappy stuff, but isolated bones actually tell us a lot about ancient ecosystems and animals in them. They're so much more common than skeletons, they give you more information to work with" said Dr. Nick Longrich, corresponding author on the paper.

"The bones and teeth were found scattered and in different localities, not as a skeleton. So each bone and each tooth is a different animal. We have over a dozen animals in this collection."

As for the theory of the Loch Ness Monster being a plesiosaur, the timing may be a little off.

“It might work in terms of plesiosaur biology,” Dr Longrich said.

“But the fossils suggest an asteroid killed the last plesiosaurs 66million years ago.

“So maybe it doesn’t work.”