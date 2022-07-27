The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Study Hints The Mysterious Loch Ness Monster May Have Actually Been A Freshwater Dinosaur

New Study Hints The Mysterious Loch Ness Monster May Have Actually Been A Freshwater Dinosaur

Dinosaur fossils found in a 100 million-year-old river system that is now the Sahara Desert may be the answer to the Loch Ness Monster mystery.

The fossils of plesiosaurs — long-necked marine reptiles that lived during the Cretaceous age — were found in Morocco. 

Researchers from the universities of Bath, Portsmouth and Hassan II studied the fossils, which included bones and teeth from three-meter long adults and an arm bone from a 1.5 meter long baby.

Plesiosaurs were first discovered in 1823, and their features inspired the look of the Loch Ness Monster that we know today.

But at the time, plesiosaurs were thought to be marine animals, and would not have been found in the freshwaters of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

The latest discovery of plesiosaur fossils “hints” they did live and feed in freshwater, according to the University of Bath. 

"It's scrappy stuff, but isolated bones actually tell us a lot about ancient ecosystems and animals in them. They're so much more common than skeletons, they give you more information to work with" said Dr. Nick Longrich, corresponding author on the paper.

"The bones and teeth were found scattered and in different localities, not as a skeleton. So each bone and each tooth is a different animal. We have over a dozen animals in this collection."

As for the theory of the  Loch Ness Monster being a plesiosaur, the timing may be a little off.

“It might work in terms of plesiosaur biology,” Dr Longrich said.

“But the fossils suggest an asteroid killed the last plesiosaurs 66million years ago.

“So maybe it doesn’t work.”

Two Thirds Of People Google Their Symptoms Before Visiting Their GP
NEXT STORY

Two Thirds Of People Google Their Symptoms Before Visiting Their GP

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two Thirds Of People Google Their Symptoms Before Visiting Their GP

Two Thirds Of People Google Their Symptoms Before Visiting Their GP

An Australian survey found two thirds of us go to ‘Dr Google’ prior to visiting a health professional for a health concern, but is it always such a bad thing?
Qantas To Cut Flights And Hire More Staff

Qantas To Cut Flights And Hire More Staff

Qantas has apologised after a litany of complaints from frustrated passengers who in recent months, are planning to address problems with more staff and less flights.
Inflation Could Hit Worst Rate Since 1990

Inflation Could Hit Worst Rate Since 1990

Australia could be about to record its worst inflation outcome in more than 31 years, paving the way for higher mortgage and lending rates.
Queensland Strawberry Producers Create Strawberries That Taste Like A Pina Colada

Queensland Strawberry Producers Create Strawberries That Taste Like A Pina Colada

If you like getting caught in the rain, these strawberries are for you! Researchers have just developed white and pink strawberries that taste and smell like summers best cocktail, a pina colada.
Maccas Says Neigh To Horse-And-Cart

Maccas Says Neigh To Horse-And-Cart

Two guys on a horse-and-cart were turned away from a British McDonald's drive-thru. Geez, it must have been really hard to get Maccas in 1864.