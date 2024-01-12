The Project

New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

We'd all like to think if we went into cardiac arrest, someone would help perform CPR or grab the defibrillator. But for half of the population, that's not always the case.

When it comes to life and death, you'd like to think that gender was irrelevant, but females are half as likely to receive defibrillation from bystanders than men.

New research from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and Ambulance Victoria has found people are less likely to perform this potentially lifesaving service because they're uncomfortable touching a stranger's breast.

In 2020-2021, just 5 per cent of women who had a cardiac arrest received defibrillation from a bystander, compared with 10 per cent of men.

Despite all Australian states and territories having 'Good Samaritan laws' which protect bystanders acting in good faith, people fear they'll be accused of sexual harassment and would rather wait for a paramedic.

Doctor Elizabeth Paratz is a cardiologist and lead researcher of the study; she told The Project that the fear of exposing a woman's chest should not stand in the way of providing lifesaving care.

"Defibrillators double your chance of survival, so we can't withhold them from women," Dr Paratz said. 

Dr Paratz went on to explain that although women are now six times more likely to get bystander defibrillation than 20 years ago, the gap between men and women is still too wide. 

"The issue is men are now 16 times more likely than men 20 years ago," Dr Paratz explained. 

"The overall numbers of bystander intervention have gone up, that's great, but there's this gap between men and women that's inappropriate and shouldn't exist."  

Dr Paratz urged people to undergo CPR training and not to be intimidated by defibrillators, which provide the user with easy-to-understand instructions.

