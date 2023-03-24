The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New research from Duke University suggests that being a devoted employee doesn't really advance your career.

According to the study, being a loyal employee could make you more likely to cop extra work and a bunch of unpaid overtime.

Apparently, managers are more likely to exploit loyal workers over less committed colleagues.

Lead researcher Matthew Stanley said: “It's a vicious cycle.”

Stanley told the Daily Mail, “Loyal workers tend to get picked out for exploitation. And then when they do something that's exploitative, they end up getting a boost in their reputation as loyal workers, making them more likely to get picked out in the future.”

Managers target loyal workers because they think that their loyalty comes with a duty to make personal sacrifices for their company.

However, this is not always done maliciously on the manager's behalf. Known as “ethical blindness”, the exploitation may be due to ignorance.

Unfortunately, the study does suggest any solutions to overcome this situation. However, Stanley warns against abandoning work commitments and avoiding uncompensated overtime as it is “just an unfortunate side effect of a mostly positive trait.”

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping
NEXT STORY

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

Advertisement

Related Articles

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

I want to know, who loves the sound of slurping?
The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

Happy the calf is putting a smile on everyone's faces for more reasons than one, and now, he’s found a forever home.
Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

As the interest rates increase and the majority of Australians feel the pinch, it’s heartwarming to know that amongst us we have a record number of billionaires.
KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees KISS are getting their own biopic titled ‘Shout It Out Loud’, and it’s coming to Netflix in 2024.
Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has followed through on a promise she made to burns survivor back in 2018.