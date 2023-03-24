New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

According to the study, being a loyal employee could make you more likely to cop extra work and a bunch of unpaid overtime.

Apparently, managers are more likely to exploit loyal workers over less committed colleagues.

Lead researcher Matthew Stanley said: “It's a vicious cycle.”

Stanley told the Daily Mail, “Loyal workers tend to get picked out for exploitation. And then when they do something that's exploitative, they end up getting a boost in their reputation as loyal workers, making them more likely to get picked out in the future.”

Managers target loyal workers because they think that their loyalty comes with a duty to make personal sacrifices for their company.

However, this is not always done maliciously on the manager's behalf. Known as “ethical blindness”, the exploitation may be due to ignorance.

Unfortunately, the study does suggest any solutions to overcome this situation. However, Stanley warns against abandoning work commitments and avoiding uncompensated overtime as it is “just an unfortunate side effect of a mostly positive trait.”