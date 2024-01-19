New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

Examining data from sources like the World Health Organisation and the National Library of Medicine, the study by Go Smoke-Free found that Australia scored extremely high on behaviours associated with sex addiction, like the number of sexual partners per year (13) and the average age of virginity loss (18).

The study, which analysed 14 addictive behaviours across 200 countries, considered variables, including alcohol and tobacco use, and even screen time.

Romania secured the top spot as the most addicted nation, primarily due to high alcohol consumption. Latvia came in second, scoring high when it comes to both alcohol intake and online gambling.

Australia, often associated with a laid-back culture, surprised researchers with its high ranking.

Apart from leading in sex addiction, it came third in drug and gambling addiction. Notably, 0.54% of our GDP comes from gambling, and there are 2.17 cases of drug use disorder per 100 people.

The other countries in the top ten were France, the United States, the UK, Chile, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic.

The study suggests a correlation between high-GDP countries and addictive behaviours, indicating that higher income levels may contribute to sustaining these habits.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Go Smoke-Free encouraged people to reflect on their habits and use the beginning of 2024 as an opportunity for a fresh start when it comes to addictive behaviours.