New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

Researchers from Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel used behavioural measures, brain imaging and biology to test how odourless chemicals from human tears affected levels of aggression.

The researchers put out a call for volunteers who cry easily, of which only a few men showed up, with none able to produce enough tears to participate.

Six female volunteers were able to use any material necessary to produce tears, whether it be sad music, films or letters.

Researchers also ran saline down the women's faces to collect for a control sample.

The researchers had male volunteers play a revenge-based game used to measure aggression and sniff from a jar before each game play, either containing the woman’s tears or the saline.

The findings, published in PLOS Biology, showed that sniffing a woman’s emotional tears reduced brain activity linked to aggression in men, therefore reducing aggressive behaviour.

When men sniffed the tear jar, they were 44 per cent less likely to exhibit aggressive behaviour.

Despite the tears coming from female volunteers, researchers hypothesise that tears do not have to come from a woman to have a similar effect.