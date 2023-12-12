The Project

New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing

New research has found that pole dancing has the potential to significantly improve a woman’s mental wellbeing, as well as boost sexual self-efficacy and self-esteem.

The study out of Medical School Berlin was published in BMC Psychology, and followed the effects of fifty women who were randomised into either an eight-week pole dancing program or a waitlist.

Those enrolled in the program participated in 60-minute sessions that combined general fitness training with pole-dance-specific exercises catered to their individual abilities. 

The research found that women who undertook the program showed an increase in mental wellbeing, as well as improvements in sexual self-efficacy, sexual anxiety, sexual self-esteem, and body appreciation.

The benefits did not extend to all areas, however, with no significant changes in global self-esteem, sexual motivation, or sexual consciousness.

The study concluded that pole dancing may have broad effects on mental wellbeing and sexual self-concept, as well as having the potential to “help people cope with sexual anxiety or a lack of sexual self-efficacy and self-esteem.”

