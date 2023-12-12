New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing

The study out of Medical School Berlin was published in BMC Psychology, and followed the effects of fifty women who were randomised into either an eight-week pole dancing program or a waitlist.

Those enrolled in the program participated in 60-minute sessions that combined general fitness training with pole-dance-specific exercises catered to their individual abilities.

The research found that women who undertook the program showed an increase in mental wellbeing, as well as improvements in sexual self-efficacy, sexual anxiety, sexual self-esteem, and body appreciation.

The benefits did not extend to all areas, however, with no significant changes in global self-esteem, sexual motivation, or sexual consciousness.

The study concluded that pole dancing may have broad effects on mental wellbeing and sexual self-concept, as well as having the potential to “help people cope with sexual anxiety or a lack of sexual self-efficacy and self-esteem.”