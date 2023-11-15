New Study Finds Men Will Deliberately Lose A Game To Keep Their Partner Happy

When it comes to certain games, apparently, they don’t mind losing.

New research from the North China University of Science and Technology has found that in competitions like Jenga, Connect 4, and mini-golf, men are happy to let their partners win.

The lead author of the study, Shuyu Jia, said: “… male partners may be adopting a ‘happy wife, happy life’ mentality, avoiding potential relationship conflict by allowing their spouse to win”.

So, men, relax. You’ve now got a scientifically solid defence for your next Mario Kart calamity.

The researchers split a group of women into two groups, with one pitted against their partners and the other competing against total strangers, with their brain activity monitored.

The study found that even though women concentrated and competed harder against strangers than they did against their partners, they were still more likely to win when playing against their partner. The scientists put it down to “spouse-retention behaviour” in men.

And sure, plenty of women might disagree on the basis they don’t actually need to concentrate on beating their spouse at Scrabble, but apparently, their man wasn’t really trying to begin with.

Although, to be honest, if you’re worried about board games, your relationship might have bigger problems than who sunk whose battleship…