New Study Finds Men One In Four Australian Men ‘Always’ Sit Down To Wee

A new YouGov survey has given us some unusual data on male bathroom habits.

They found that one in four Australian men always sit down to urinate.

Compared to the rest of the world, 24% of male Brits say they always sit down to wee, 27% of Polish also ‘always’ sit down, and Mexican men were least likely to sit down to wee with 21%.

However, German were most likely to sit down to wee, so much so, that they have a term for this, ‘sitzpinkler’. 40% say they always sit down to wee.

The study also found that age did factor into whether men were more likely to sit down to wee. They found that younger men were more likely to sit down to wee.

38% of Australian men over 55 said that they ‘never’ wee sitting down, compared to younger men at 24%.

This is the opposite in Germany, where older men were more likely to always sit down to urinate with almost 50% of men always taking a seat.

Surprisingly, it seems the Germans were onto something because being a ‘sitzpinkler’ seems to be better for you.

Researchers from Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands found that sitting down to take a wiz was associated with “more favourable urodynamic profile [how the bladder and urethra perform]”. However, “the debate on the standing versus sitting voiding posture cannot be settled by urodynamic arguments alone”.

So, I think that’s science’s way of saying, do whatever wee position you’re comfortable with.

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

