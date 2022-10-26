The Project

New Study Finds 'Having More Time For Myself' Is The Top Reason More People Are Remaining Single

Studies have shown that more people are choosing to be single, but new research has delved into the reasons why people are avoiding relationships.

"Singlehood appears to be on the rise, especially in Western societies," said study author Menelaos Apostolou, a professor at the University of Nicosia.

"One reason may be that people see benefits in being single, which motivated me to ask the question, 'what people perceive as beneficial in being single?'"

Apostolou and co-author Chistoforos Christoforou asked respondents about the advantages of being single, with the responses then analysed by independent researchers.

Eighty-four distinct benefits were identified and merged into smaller categories, which were then presented to a large sample of respondents to be ranked in order of how important each advantage was.

The top three advantages to being single were "more time for myself", "focus on my goals", and "no one dictates my actions."

The other seven factors were: "no getting hurt", "better control of what I eat", "freedom to flirt around", "save resources", "peace of mind", "no tension and fights", and "not do things I dislike."

Gender also played a significant role in what factors were seen to be more advantageous.

The "freedom to flirt around" was more highly rated for males than for females. While females valued "no tension and fights" and "focus on my goals" as more advantageous factors.

Age also played a role, with younger people preferring to "not do things I dislike", while older respondents rated "more time for myself" higher.

"There are potentially several benefits in being single, such as the freedom to do whatever you want," Apostolou told PsyPost.

"I would predict that the costs of singlehood are probably higher than its benefits, which possibly explains why many singles prefer not to be single, and why most people eventually enter into a relationship.

"These costs remain to be researched."

