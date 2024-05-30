The Project

New Study Finds Disrupted Sleep Can Increase Risk Of Impulsive Behaviours

Researchers have conducted an analysis of 15 years of US data on suicides and homicides found that nocturnal wakefulness could be a contributing factor in both.

The study out of the University of Arizona found that risks for death by suicide and homicide peak at night, with other contributing factors including age, alcohol and relationship conflicts.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, the study said that nearly 19 per cent of suicides and 36 per cent of homicides occur at night, with disrupted sleep leading to impulsive behaviour and less rational thinking. 

“Disrupted sleep may acutely impair rational thought, which can drive impulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals,” said first author Andrew Tubbs, MD, PhD, a researcher in the Sleep and Health Research Program at the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson’s Department of Psychiatry. 

“Our analysis of 15 years of data across the U.S. showed that there is a fivefold greater risk for suicide and an eightfold greater risk for homicide between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when adjusting for the number of people who are awake and capable of suicide or homicide.” 

The researchers propose a “mind after midnight” hypothesis; suggesting “nocturnal wakefulness deteriorates the brain’s complex decision-making functions and reduces rational thinking during a time when negative mood is at its peak, positive mood is at its lowest, and risk/reward processing is distorted.”

The findings showed greater nighttime risk among adolescents and young adults, people under the influence of alcohol, and people experiencing current partner conflict.

There was no greater risk shown among cannabis users or people who were depressed.

Individuals aged 15-24 experienced a threefold greater nighttime risk for suicide, while risk for homicide did not vary by age, though young adults accounted for more than half of all homicide victims.

