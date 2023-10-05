The Project

New Study Finds Being Vegetarian May Be In Your Genes

A new study suggests that vegetarianism may be more than a dietary choice, finding 34 individual genes associated with a meat-free diet.

Have you lately found yourself craving cauliflower? Felt a penchant for pumpkin? An appetite for avo?

While many people go meat-free for environmental or social reasons, new research suggests that those paragons of plant-based virtue amongst us might not have much say in the matter. 

Scientists have revealed specific genes that help determine whether you’re likely to wind up a vegetarian, with the study confirming a link between a specific genetic location – “rs72884519” (which is not just a gene location but an excellent Wi-Fi password) – and vegetarianism.

It doesn’t just stop with veggies, as much as 10% of our preferences for food are apparently determined by our genes.

It’s also the reason some of us love coriander while others feel like we’re eating a cake of soap, and why others of us love eating cakes of soap.

If you think this is an excuse for a red-meat rampage, think again, with researcher Joanne Cole warning this study can only find correlation, not causation.

So, while you might be struggling to say no to nine more nuggets, you can’t blame it all on your genes. 

Newly Released Disney Postage Stamps Have Distinct Australian Flare

Australia Post has released a special collectable set to celebrate 100 years of Disney, featuring illustrations of beloved Disney characters visiting Australian landmarks.
When mankind returns to the moon, it will be in spectacular style. 
Taylor Swift continues breaking records, with her Eras tour film becoming Vue International's "biggest ever" opening week.
Meta plans to charge European users for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram, with a proposed €13 ($21.52 AUD) monthly charge for mobile usage and €10 ($16.56 AUD) for desktops.
If domestic cats and dogs go vegan, their planet-friendly diet could help to curb global warming, research suggests.