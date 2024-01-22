New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

Everyone enjoys a nice lie-in. Getting all comfy, hearing the sound of morning birds or the gentle cries of your neighbour’s leaf blower.

It is one of life’s simple pleasures that we can all enjoy, unless you have young kids or you’re a psychopath and enjoy exercising at the crack of dawn.

It turns out an hour of extra sleep in the morning could have health benefits, with a recent study discovering multiple positive impacts on our well-being from pressing the snooze button.

The study followed the 12 undergraduate students as they slept normally for one week, then with an added hour the following week.

Researchers found that the added hour of sleep may be responsible for a number of health benefits including better hydration, lower blood pressure, and improved glucose regulation.

They also found decreased sleepiness, which makes sense. If you sleep more, you won’t be tired, I don’t think they needed to do a study to discover this.

While this is just a small study and nothing conclusive, it’s a good reminder to not be so hard on yourself if you like to sleep in on a Sunday morning – it could be good for you.

We don’t all need to be up at the crack of dawn doing cold water plunges and sunning our perineums.